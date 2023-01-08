Sunflower Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.18.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

