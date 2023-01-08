Sunflower Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

