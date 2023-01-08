Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $22.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 5.1% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $22,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,356,000 after acquiring an additional 764,160 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,930 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,661,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,281,000 after acquiring an additional 84,902 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,418,000 after acquiring an additional 291,323 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $176.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.85 and a 200-day moving average of $178.27. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $219.00.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

