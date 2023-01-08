Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 121 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 1.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 9.1% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cigna by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Down 0.5 %

CI stock opened at $302.68 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $213.16 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.45.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.