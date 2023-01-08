Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 2,634 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC opened at $28.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

