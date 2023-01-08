Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 7,082 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,907 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 826.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 361,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 322,350 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,026,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,815,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 112.7% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 271,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after buying an additional 144,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $63.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.00.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.