Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys 6,189 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.8% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $173.71 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.60 and a 200 day moving average of $161.85.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

