Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Invests $611,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,026 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE DVN opened at $61.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

