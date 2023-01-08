Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 7,309 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.72.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

