Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.52.

WMT opened at $146.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $395.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

