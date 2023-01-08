Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,145 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.1% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 67.1% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 133,106 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,892 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 499,882 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $49,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $112.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $136.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.46. The company has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

