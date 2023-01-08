Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Raises Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $48.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.72. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

