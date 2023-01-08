Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Raises Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 415.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Arista Networks by 44.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $112.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $143.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,171 shares of company stock worth $11,505,643 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

