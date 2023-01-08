Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 183.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after purchasing an additional 508,194 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,935.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 446,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,192,000 after purchasing an additional 435,091 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 368.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 483,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $79,209,000 after purchasing an additional 380,439 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 568,813 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $93,166,000 after purchasing an additional 378,522 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

PANW stock opened at $134.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,045 shares of company stock valued at $47,963,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.