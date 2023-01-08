Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 464 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,590 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $85.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $89.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average is $74.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.