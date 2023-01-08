Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes $2.32 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 118.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,106 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $57,056,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $53,751,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 13.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,130,000 after buying an additional 894,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $41,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,440 shares of company stock worth $366,770 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

