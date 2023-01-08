Synapse (SYN) Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Synapse (SYN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $81.99 million and $754,069.66 worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Synapse token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00002686 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

