Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSHA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 1.5 %

TSHA stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $125.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.30. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,404. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 309,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 273,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 35,045 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.