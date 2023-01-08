Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.21.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $88.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $611.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,925 shares of company stock worth $105,198 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 63.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.