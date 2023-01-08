Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TENB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenable from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ TENB opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. Tenable has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.47%. The firm had revenue of $174.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $77,065.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,459.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $77,065.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,459.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $315,677.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $1,258,075 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tenable by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,343,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 202,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 106,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

