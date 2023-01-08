TerraClassicUSD Market Cap Hits $198.20 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $198.20 million and $4.38 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00070195 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00059697 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001144 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009336 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024065 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000238 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000957 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003867 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000195 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,988,823 coins and its circulating supply is 9,802,930,497 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
