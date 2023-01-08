TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $197.79 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $197.79 million and $4.72 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00069827 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00061431 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001141 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009472 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00023858 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000238 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000944 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003840 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000196 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,986,672 coins and its circulating supply is 9,802,927,828 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.