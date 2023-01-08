Tether Gold (XAUT) Trading 1.5% Higher This Week

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for $1,844.35 or 0.10881826 BTC on major exchanges. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $89.36 million and $359,697.23 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold was first traded on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

