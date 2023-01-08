Tezos Price Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $725.92 million and approximately $10.79 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00004646 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00027114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002380 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007506 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 943,996,453 coins and its circulating supply is 922,565,313 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

