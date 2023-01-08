Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.00

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.00 and traded as low as C$1.44. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 48,489 shares trading hands.

TH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Leede Jones Gab raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.54. The company has a market cap of C$137.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05.

Theratechnologies ( TSE:TH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.83 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

