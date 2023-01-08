Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.5% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $84,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.30.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $535.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $539.47 and its 200-day moving average is $544.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $631.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $209.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

