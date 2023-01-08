Thunder Brawl Price Tops $0.0295 on Major Exchanges (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and $2.63 million worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02962034 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,878,314.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

