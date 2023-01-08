Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires 29,964 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 294.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,964 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.20 and its 200 day moving average is $116.61. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $127.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

