Tiedemann Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 128.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $32.56 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

