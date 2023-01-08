Tiedemann Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,219 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $33.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07.

