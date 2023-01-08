Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,492. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $56.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

