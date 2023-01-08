Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 79.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FRT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.24. The company had a trading volume of 363,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,237. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $137.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

