Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $5.89 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,394 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.72. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $89.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

