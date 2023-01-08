Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $778,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $7.22 on Friday, reaching $268.80. 54,659,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,185,544. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $390.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

