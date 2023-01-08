Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 78,292 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,646 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 397.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,302,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 20.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,163,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 21.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,563,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,093,000 after buying an additional 1,520,490 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

PAA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.90. 3,485,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,350. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.69. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

