Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 107 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in CME Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in CME Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 97,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $175.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

