Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 13,862 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 411,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,862 shares during the period. Confluent makes up approximately 0.6% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Confluent by 461.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,416,000 after buying an additional 1,323,107 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 40.3% in the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,210,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,543,000 after purchasing an additional 500,166 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Insider Activity at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The company had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $177,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 330,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,643,008.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $177,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 330,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,643,008.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $384,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFLT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.93.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.