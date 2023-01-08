Tilray (TLRY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.85 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tilray to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Stock Performance

TLRY stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.67. Tilray has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilray

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $1,323,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,224,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,527,460.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 33,840 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 163.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 51,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 31,923 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tilray by 69.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 8.0% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Tilray to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.49.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.