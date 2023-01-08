TiraVerse (TVRS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $898,962.09

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, TiraVerse has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TiraVerse has a market cap of $898,962.09 and $0.62 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TiraVerse token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TiraVerse Profile

TiraVerse was first traded on February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for TiraVerse is tiraverse.com. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TiraVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00000899 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

