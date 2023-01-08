Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $7.47 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.47 billion and approximately $33.24 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00012898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.17147307 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $31,534,244.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

