Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 971,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,620 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 4.2% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $226,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.06.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $221.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

