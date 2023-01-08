TraDAO (TOD) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. TraDAO has a total market capitalization of $304.60 million and $20.01 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TraDAO has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TraDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001577 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TraDAO

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TraDAO is trava.capital.

Buying and Selling TraDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.270775 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TraDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TraDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

