Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $200.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $168.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Trane Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.61.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $178.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $197.09.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,700. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

