Traxx (TRAXX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $148,295.90

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Traxx has traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Traxx token can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Traxx has a market capitalization of $59.98 million and approximately $148,295.90 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Traxx Token Profile

Traxx launched on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

