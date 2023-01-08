Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Tritium DCFC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tritium DCFC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.
NASDAQ DCFC opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. Tritium DCFC has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $19.75.
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.
