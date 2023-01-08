Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Twist Bioscience from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.11. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $77.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 593.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 76,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,978,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

