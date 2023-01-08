Ultra Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $56.40 million and $528,677.94 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,967.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.35 or 0.00603247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00253985 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00041605 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00059911 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000607 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18619716 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $569,051.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

