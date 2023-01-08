UNUS SED LEO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.24 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.29 billion and $2.24 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for $3.45 or 0.00020361 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00449077 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000865 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018631 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

