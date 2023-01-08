USD Coin Price Down 0% This Week (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion and approximately $1.59 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003590 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00433681 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.89 or 0.01468917 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,189.66 or 0.30629330 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,942,515,143 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.