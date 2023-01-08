Utrust Price Tops $0.0763 on Top Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $38.14 million and $2.01 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be bought for $0.0763 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00431463 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.27 or 0.01536909 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,160.84 or 0.30475061 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

